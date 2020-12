Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020 12:34 Hits: 0

European businesses in China are hopeful of an European Union-China investment deal by the end of the year, the head of the European Chamber of Commerce in China said on Saturday (Dec 26), although Beijing has declined to commit to a deadline.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/european-businesses-hopeful-china-eu-investment-deal-13845172