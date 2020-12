Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 December 2020 04:46 Hits: 0

The COVID-19 pandemic cast a long pall over 2020 but it also saw President Donald Trump beaten by Joe Biden in a tumultuous US election and the Black Lives Matter movement shake the world.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/2020-year-covid-19-trump-black-lives-matter-13848232