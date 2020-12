Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 December 2020 22:20 Hits: 0

SINGAPORE: In 2019, flights produced 915 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions - or about 2 per cent of all such emissions derived from human sources, according to the figures from the Air Transport Action Group. Even as the aviation sector is focused on tackling the short term ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/climatechange/aviation-carbon-dioxide-environment-cleaner-fuel-13837296