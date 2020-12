Category: World Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 00:10 Hits: 0

RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA :Hamilton MourĂ£o, Brazil's vice president, has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said on Sunday, when the country registered 344 new COVID-19 deaths.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/brazil-vice-president-tests-positive-for-covid-19-344-new-deaths-13852060