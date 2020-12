Category: World Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 11:21 Hits: 0

Although Donald Trump will soon depart from the White House, his toxic legacy of America-first nationalism and isolationism will continue to dominate the Republican Party. The worst thing European leaders could do now is to sit back and resume their previous subordinate role within the transatlantic relationship.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/what-the-trump-legacy-means-for-europe-by-joschka-fischer-2020-12