Category: World Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 16:10 Hits: 5

America can lead a global turn away from nationalism if it actively engages with the world once again, and not only out of self-interest. To make the world a better place requires President-elect Joe Biden to set his sights higher than America.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/biden-must-renounce-nationalism-by-kaushik-basu-2020-12