Marco Rubio accused Dr. Fauci and other 'elites' of 'tricking' Americans on COVID-19 — it did not go well

Before the 2020 presidential election, many of President Donald Trump's supporters were urging him to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, from the White House coronavirus task force. Instead, Fauci is getting a promotion: he will still head the NIAID, but President-elect Joe Biden will employ the 80-year-old immunologist as chief medical adviser in his incoming administration. Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida is railing against Fauci's coronavirus-related advice — and is being slammed for it on Twitter.

On December 19, Rubio tweeted a photo of himself receiving a COVID-19 vaccine:

Then, on Sunday, December 27, Rubio posted an anti-Fauci tweet:

Rubio's December 27 tweet has received a lot of angry responses. Here are some of them:















