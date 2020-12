Category: World Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 14:42 Hits: 1

After keeping the pandemic largely under control for almost a year, a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases among workers from neighboring Myanmar has ignited anti-migrant sentiment among some Thais.

