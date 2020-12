Category: World Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 14:44 Hits: 1

A London court will decide on January 4 on the US extradition request for Julian Assange. For Nils Melzer, UN special rapporteur on torture, it's a political process and a travesty of justice.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/un-rapporteur-on-assange-the-us-is-trying-to-criminalize-investigative-journalism/a-56076248?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf