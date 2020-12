Category: World Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 15:07 Hits: 1

A group of pro-democracy activists tried to flee Hong Kong by speedboat to Taiwan. Their trial opened today amid international pressure.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hong-kong-10-defendants-face-trial-over-attempt-to-flee-country/a-56076242?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf