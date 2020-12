Category: World Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 14:34 Hits: 1

France has not ruled out imposing a third nationwide lockdown if coronavirus cases continue to rise, its health minister said Sunday, as the country braces for a possible post-Christmas spike.

