Published on Monday, 28 December 2020

A second Taiwan-born giant panda made her media debut on Monday, clambering over a wooden climbing frame and playing with sawdust to the sound of clicking cameras.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20201228-pandamonium-second-taiwan-born-panda-cub-makes-media-debut