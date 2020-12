Category: World Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 16:55 Hits: 1

(Reuters) - The United States recorded more than 15,000 deaths from COVID-19 and over 1.2 million new cases in the last week, though those numbers may be artificially low due to reporting gaps over the Christmas holiday. Read full story

