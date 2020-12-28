The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

2020: A year of protests and civil disobedience

Category: World Hits: 1

2020: A year of protests and civil disobedience In a year of general upheaval, 2020 also gave rise to mass protests around the world. Though some tackled familiar themes like democratic freedoms, women’s rights and racial justice, others found new causes to rally behind as the emergence of Covid-19 sparked demonstrations against government lockdowns and mask mandates. FRANCE 24 takes a look back at some of the protests and civic disobedience movements that marked the year. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20201228-2020-a-year-of-dissent-and-civil-disobedience

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version