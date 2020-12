Category: World Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 11:13 Hits: 2

MADRID: Pfizer has postponed the delivery of new batches of its COVID-19 vaccine to eight European nations including Spain, the Spanish health ministry said on Monday (Dec 28), a day after the EU began its immunisation campaign. The Spanish branch of Pfizer informed Madrid on Sunday night of the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pfizer-delays-vaccine-deliveries-to-8-eu-nations--spain-13854788