Category: World Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 00:25 Hits: 0

Egypt is wary of Turkey's continued support for the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and continued instability in the region.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/libya-top-egyptian-officials-visit-tripoli-for-first-time-in-years/a-56070512?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf