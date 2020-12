Category: World Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 01:17 Hits: 0

A major storm has swept across northern France and southern UK, leaving thousands of households without electricity and air travel disrupted.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/storm-bella-wreaks-havoc-across-parts-of-france-uk/a-56070807?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf