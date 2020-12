Category: World Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 06:03 Hits: 0

Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan has received a prison sentence for her reporting from Wuhan during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, according to her lawyer.

