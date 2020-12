Category: World Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 06:32 Hits: 0

EU countries on Sunday embarked on a vaccination campaign to defeat the “nightmare” of Covid-19, with the first to be immunised expressing emotion after their jab and leaders hailing a milestone in the fight against the pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20201228-europe-rolls-out-mass-vaccinations-in-bid-to-beat-covid-19