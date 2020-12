Category: World Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 07:28 Hits: 1

ZAGREB (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit central Croatia on Monday with an epicentre some 50 kilometres southeast of the capital Zagreb, Croatian state television reported, citing data from the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. Read full story

