Category: World Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 07:52 Hits: 1

SRINAGAR (Reuters) - Indian police in Kashmir filed charges against an army officer and a civilian for allegedly killing three labourers and planting weapons to pass them off as militants, in a rare indictment of the military fighting an insurgency in the region. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/28/indian-police-charge-army-officer-civilian-for-killing-three-labourers-in-kashmir