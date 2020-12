Category: World Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 06:42 Hits: 0

A Chinese citizen journalist held since May for her livestream reporting from Wuhan as the Covid-19 outbreak unfurled was set for trial Monday, almost a year after details of an "unknown viral pneumonia" surfaced in the central China city.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/chinese-citizen-journalist-covid-19-wuhan-court-case-13852862