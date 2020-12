Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 December 2020 08:48 Hits: 7

As the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine is rolled out across Europe, the makers of a UK vaccine say it will likely have similar efficacy. Meanwhile, Canada has reported its first cases of the new variant. DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-uk-covid-vaccine-has-same-winning-formula/a-56065690?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf