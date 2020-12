Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 December 2020 16:52 Hits: 6

The Gulf of Guinea has become a hotspot for pirates – the number of sailors kidnapped increased by 40 percent between January and October 2020, according to the International Marine Bureau. Kidnappings in this region account for 95 percent of cases reported globally. The FRANCE 24 Observers obtained images of two recent pirate attacks.

