Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 December 2020 18:08 Hits: 7

The new variant of the coronavirus linked to a rapid rise in infections in Britain has been detected on the Portuguese island of Madeira, the first cases of the more contagious variant found in the country since it emerged.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-variant-detected-in-portugal-s-madeira-in-travellers-13850246