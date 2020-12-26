'Going to get ugly': Trump supporter uses his work email to threaten ‘mass execution of public officials’

Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020 13:32 Hits: 0

Michigan state Rep. Laurie Pohutsky (D) on Tuesday called out a supporter of President Donald Trump who sent a threatening email to lawmakers.

"This was sent to my office this evening from Randall Yaeger, who chose to send it from his work email at Yaeger Construction. This email has already been sent to the authorities," Pohutsky said in a Facebook post.

Yaeger's email repeated debunked claims of massive voter fraud and warned that "American voters will now be forced to change our government officials with bullets instead of ballots."

The threatening email also "predicts" that the "mass execution" of public officials will begin "very soon" unless Trump is given a second term as president.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, Yaeger could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the threat if he is really the person who sent the email.

Despite posting the man's name, Pohutsky discouraged people from trying to track him down online or otherwise.

"As I mentioned, the authorities have been informed and are investigating. Please do not speculate as to who sent it or post profiles you think belong to that person. There are people whose job it is to determine his identity and civilians doing so is dangerous and unfair to people who may not have done anything wrong," she wrote in a follow-up post.

Pohutsky said that lawmakers in Michigan have been getting threats "every single day." The situation became particularly worse after a hearing with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, she added.

"Whether it's an elected official or any other person, there's no room for these type of threats in our society," Pohutsky told Fox 2 Detroit.

