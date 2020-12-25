Ohio Protests Sparked Over Killing of Unarmed Andre Maurice Hill

Category: World Published on Friday, 25 December 2020 22:10 Hits: 0

New outrage is coming to a head following the second killing of a black man by Columbus, Ohio police in a period of just three weeks.

47-year-old Andre Maurice Hill, of African descent, died early Tuesday morning in the garage of a house after being shot several times by white police officer Adam Coy.

Dozens of people gathered on Thursday afternoon in the neighborhood where Hill was killed, under a cold Christmas Eve drizzle, to demand justice for the death of the African-American.

While local media reported that Officer Coy was already suspended, Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan said Thursday in a statement that following an investigation, he had filed two departmental charges alleging critical misconduct by Officer Coy in Hill's death.

On December 4th, another black man, Casey Goodson Jr., was killed by a Franklin County sheriff's deputy and questions remain about what led to the killing. He was said to have been carrying a COVID-19 face mask and Subway sandwiches at the time.

Fatal shooting of an unarmed black man by police in Columbus, Ohio sparks a fresh wave of protests against racial injustice and police brutality in the #US.

Police and state violence is rampant in the United States. In recent years, fatal shootings by police and other forms of brutality against racialized people have sparked massive protests and harsh criticism from civil rights organizations around the world.

Protests have become much larger and more regular following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and nearly every major city in the U.S. was at one point the scene of several protests. Corporations, brands, social media influencers and even the Democratic Party have been swift to co-opt Black Lives Matter (the movement and the slogan), which contributed greatly to the campaign of President-elect Joe Biden in November. The mobilizations in the streets likely played a hand in the racially diverse set of woman appointments by Biden, though all of the individuals appointed are expected to promote the same neoliberal and anti-people, anti-working class policies domestically, and imperialist policies abroad, in most cases no differently than under the Trump administration.

