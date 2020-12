Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 December 2020 08:16 Hits: 3

A former interior minister is widely tipped to take over the West African nation's presidency. But whoever succeeds faces huge security and economic challenges in a country the UN says is the world's poorest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/niger-stages-historic-election-despite-jihadist-attacks/a-56066362?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf