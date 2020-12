Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020 20:00 Hits: 3

Despite threats against voting offices and polling places, the Central African Republic's election authority has said Sunday's vote will go ahead. DW spoke with Mankeur Ndiaye, the UN's special envoy for CAR.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/central-african-republic-we-must-fight-for-a-credible-election/a-56065129?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf