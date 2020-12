Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 December 2020 00:00 Hits: 4

LONDON: British fishermen said on Saturday (Dec 26) that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had sold out fish stocks to the European Union with a Brexit trade deal that gives EU boats significant access to the United Kingdom's rich fishing waters. Some British politicians also said the deal added up to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/british-pm-sold-out-fish-in-brexit-trade-deal-fishermen-say-13847580