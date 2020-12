Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 December 2020 06:15 Hits: 4

MEXICO CITY: Mexico City registered 2,664 more deaths than usual earlier this month as authorities fought to contain the spread of COVID-19 that has strained hospitals and forced the city into a semi-lockdown. The populous capital's "excess mortality" from Dec 1 to Dec 12 - deaths above the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-mexico-city-excess-mortality-214-deaths-a-day-13848694