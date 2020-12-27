How normal political leaders spend their time on social media

Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 December 2020 00:30 Hits: 2

Have some fun enjoying the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, using Twitter for the purposes of spreading joy. Because some people are lucky enough to have political leaders who are trying to use social media to make the world a better place. And also, the dancing queen of Pollokshields, Kate Deeming, is the epitome of dancing like no one is watching for a good cause.

The dancing queen of Pollokshields @SunriseDances - spreading joy, and fundraising for @pollokshieldsps along the way. https://t.co/xdZPqyowOv December 18, 2020

Also, silliness matters. We need more silliness.

