Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020 14:28 Hits: 5

George Blake was a British spy who passed secrets to the Soviet KGB. He is considered a hero in Russia after exposing hundreds of Western agents during the Cold War.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cold-war-double-agent-george-blake-dies-at-98/a-56063105?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf