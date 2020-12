Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020 18:39 Hits: 5

NEW YORK, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 80 million on Saturday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/27/1st-ld-writethru-global-covid-19-cases-surpass-80-mln----johns-hopkins-university