Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020 19:27 Hits: 5

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The Church of Argentina on Saturday called on the country┬┤s lawmakers to vote their conscience this coming week, when the Senate will take up a bill to legalize abortion that has divided a nation with long-held Roman Catholic roots. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/27/argentina-church-asks-lawmakers-to-search-their-hearts-ahead-of-abortion-vote