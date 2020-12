Category: World Published on Friday, 25 December 2020 21:59 Hits: 2

Turkey's health minister said on Friday that as of next Monday all passengers coming into the country will have to provide proof of negative tests for coronavirus carried out within 72 hours of their arrival.

