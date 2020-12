Category: World Published on Friday, 25 December 2020 23:23 Hits: 2

A parked motor home exploded on a tree-lined street in downtown Nashville at dawn on Friday morning (Dec 25) minutes after a recorded announcement emanating from the vehicle warned of a bomb, in what police said was an "intentional act" that injured at least three people.

