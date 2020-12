Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020 12:42 Hits: 4

The Kremlin's security service says it thwarted a plot to carry out an attack in the country's southern republic of Dagestan. The FSB found "weapons, a large amount of ammunition and an explosive device."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russian-agents-foil-islamic-state-terror-attack/a-56062314?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf