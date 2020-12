Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020 11:13 Hits: 5

George Blake, who died in Russia on Saturday at the age of 98, was the last in a line of British spies whose secret work for the Soviet Union humiliated the intelligence establishment when it was discovered at the height of the Cold War.

