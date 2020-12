Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020 09:50 Hits: 4

The year opened and ended with fans in mourning over the passing of sport legends Kobe Bryant and Diego Maradona. In between, the coronavirus pandemic forced global sport into an unprecedented shutdown, while athletes increasingly used their social clout to protest against racial injustice.

