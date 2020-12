Category: World Published on Friday, 25 December 2020 13:00 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump will spend Christmas Day at his Palm Beach resort as millions of Americans face the risk of losing jobless benefits on Saturday (Dec 26) and a partial government shutdown looms next week, following his threat to not sign a US$2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/politics-overhangs-us-christmas-as-government-shutdown-nears-13842016