California Is the 1st State To Surpass 2 Million COVID-19 Cases

California on Thursday became the first state in the United States to surpass 2 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, said authorities.

The California Department of Public Health confirmed 39,070 new COVID-19 infections and 351 deaths in a daily release, pushing its cumulative cases up to 2,003,146, and related deaths to 23,635 in the most populous U.S. state.

There are 18,875 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 3,962 of them are in intensive care units (ICU). The seven-day positivity rate is 12.1 percent and the 14-day positivity rate is 12.4 percent.

The 11-county Southern California region and the 12-county San Joaquin Valley region are at zero available ICU capacity. The two regions are home to around 33 million people, representing 84 percent of the state's population.

ICU capacity in the Bay Area, Greater Sacramento Region, and Northern California region has dropped to 9.24 percent, 15.3 percent and 27.5 percent, respectively.

Based on current ICU data, San Joaquin Valley, Southern California, Greater Sacramento, and the Bay Area are under the regional stay at home order.

These regions would remain lockdown for at least three weeks and be eligible to exit the order only if ICU capacity projections for the following month are above or equal to 15 percent, according to the state's authorities.

