Category: World Published on Friday, 25 December 2020 12:11 Hits: 4

Pope Francis has urged global unity in an address that frequently referenced the coronavirus pandemic. He said walls of nationalism could not be built to stop a health crisis that knows no borders.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pope-francis-calls-for-covid-19-vaccines-to-be-shared/a-56058396?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf