Category: World Published on Friday, 25 December 2020 16:55 Hits: 0

Lyubov Sobol is accused of violently trespassing when she tried to doorstep an alleged secret agent in Moscow this week.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/12/25/russia-opens-criminal-case-against-ally-of-kremlin-critic-navalny