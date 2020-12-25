The Year in Bad

Category: World Published on Friday, 25 December 2020 13:55 Hits: 5

How do I hate thee, 2020? Let me count the ways. Sure, there was plenty of cartoon material, but I’d have much rather we had a boring ol’ year. No such luck this turn around the sun.

We saw everything from a horrible pandemic to a deranged U.S. president trying to overturn the will of the voters (democracy) so he can stay in office to avoid prosecution. As the presidential pardons come fast and furious for scores of Trump-connected criminals, the big question is: will he pardon himself?

Okay, the other big question is: will he leave? Unfortunately, the grand Switch of Awfulness will not magically be turned off in 2021. We are sure to see some crazy things, particularly between now and January 20th. Fingers and toes crossed.

Happy Holidays, stay safe and I'll see you in the new year!

