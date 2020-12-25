The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Christmas morning explosion in Nashville an 'intentional act,' authorities say

Category: World Hits: 3

Local and federal agencies, including the FBI and ATF, are investigating an explosion in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning. “We do believe that the explosion was an intentional act,” a Metro Nashville Police spokesman said.

Police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle around 6 AM, and had already called in the hazardous devices unit when a “significant explosion” occurred. Three people went to the hospital with injuries, which were reportedly not life-threatening.

This story is obviously developing.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2004060

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version