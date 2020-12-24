Hamas Warns Arab Countries Against Stabbing Palestine in the Back

Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 21:56 Hits: 0

The head of the political leadership of the Resistance Movement of Palestine (HAMAS), Ismail Haniya, said Wednesday in a letter sent to the leaders of more than 30 Arab and Islamic countries that the normalization of relations with the Israeli regime is "a major political sin at the expense of the rights of our people, and represents a grave danger to the Palestinian cause and a treacherous stab in the back of our people."

In the letter, the HAMAS leader warned that the recent agreements of normalization had emboldened the Israeli regime to intensify its aggressive policies against the Palestinian nation. "The current wave of normalization has taken place while Zionist terrorism and aggression against our land and our people are intensifying and the unjust blockade in the Gaza Strip continues and the occupation persists in executing its criminal schemes," he declared.

Haniya reminded the Arab countries that Israel was and will continue to be the first common enemy of the entire Arab and Islamic world, and emphasized that the one who benefits from the path of normalization is only Israel, while the biggest losers are those countries that established ties with the occupation regime in Tel Aviv.

He also considered the normalization of ties with Israel as a violation of the Arab and Islamic consensus and the resolutions issued by the Arab League (AL) and the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC).

In the same context, the Palestinian leader urged to "build a unified Arab and Islamic front against the projects of normalization" that threaten the unity, stability and security of the Muslim world.

In September, HAMAS denounced the Arab League for failing to condemn the agreement between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, saying it amounted to "official Arab legitimization of the normalization process".

On 10 December, US President Donald Trump reported the normalization of ties between Morocco and Israel in exchange for recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara. Thus, Morocco became the fourth Arab country, after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, to reach such an agreement with the Tel Aviv regime since August.

All Palestinian factions have repudiated the normalization agreements with Israel and stress that these measures will not deter them from their goal: to fight for the end of the occupation of their territories.

