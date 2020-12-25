The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

EU and UK Reach Post-Brexit Agreement

The United Kingdom and the European Union reached an agreement on their new trade relationship with only seven days to go before the end of the transitional period of Brexit, as confirmed by the British government.

A little more than a week before the final separation of the United Kingdom from the EU, the British government said that the "agreement is done."

"This agreement allows the beginning of a new relationship between the UK and the EU. The one we have always wanted: a prosperous commercial and economic relationship between a sovereign United Kingdom and our European partners and friends," said a spokesman for Boris Johnson's government after announcing the agreement.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that "it was worth fighting for this deal" and has described the agreement reached as "fair and balanced."

She has also argued that it will protect EU interests, ensure fair competition and provide predictability for the bloc's fishing communities.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/eu-and-uk-reach-a-post-brexit-agreement--20201224-0022.html

