Category: World Published on Friday, 25 December 2020 08:36 Hits: 1

After months of fraught negotiations, Britain and the EU have pulled off a historic trade deal. But it still faces several hurdles in the UK and EU parliaments.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-uk-post-brexit-trade-deal-what-happens-next/a-56056015?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf