Category: World Published on Friday, 25 December 2020 10:56 Hits: 1

South Africa's health minister has rejected his British counterpart's claim that a new coronavirus variant in the country is more contagious or dangerous than a similar one in spreading the UK.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20201225-south-africa-says-no-evidence-its-virus-variant-more-dangerous-than-uk-strain